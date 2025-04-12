Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Holdings Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,850 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 217.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,193,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 342,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE INN opened at $4.09 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a P/E ratio of 408.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

About Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

