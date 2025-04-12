TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 142.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.36% of TAT Technologies worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TATT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TAT Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TATT shares. StockNews.com upgraded TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of TAT Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TATT opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $33.37.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

