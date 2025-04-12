The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.00.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $329.52 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

