The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,021 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Simply Good Foods worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.