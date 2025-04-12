The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,918,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,686 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 334,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,470,000 after acquiring an additional 199,340 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.37.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $244.96 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.84.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

