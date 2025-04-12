Titon (LON:TON) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.13 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.97). Titon shares last traded at GBX 71.75 ($0.94), with a volume of 32,129 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.63.

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (17.41) (($0.23)) EPS for the quarter. Titon had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titon Holdings Plc will post 9.2847318 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titon news, insider Tom Carpenter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £35,500 ($46,465.97). Insiders own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

