Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.21. Track Group shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Track Group Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Track Group had a negative net margin of 13.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

