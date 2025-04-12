TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 82.80 ($1.08). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 83.20 ($1.09), with a volume of 1,473,148 shares.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.79. The company has a market capitalization of £228.18 million and a PE ratio of -1,040.00.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,750.00%.

Insider Activity at TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Richard Class purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £21,500 ($28,141.36). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

