Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,130 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $18,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 128.81%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

