Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,872,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Harrow worth $62,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harrow by 443.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 194,480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harrow during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow in the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. Harrow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $858.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $66.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HROW. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a report on Monday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

