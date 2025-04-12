Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $59,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,343,436.16. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,278,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $29,624,260.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,100,000. This represents a 19.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,292,642 shares of company stock valued at $29,697,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 0.6 %

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QBTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

