Vanguard Group Inc. Has $50.94 Million Holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,829,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of NerdWallet worth $50,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NerdWallet Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $8.27 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $612.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet Profile

(Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.