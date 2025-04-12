Vanguard Group Inc. Has $52.23 Million Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,042,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Premier Financial worth $52,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Premier Financial by 511.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFC opened at $28.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

