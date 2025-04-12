Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.56% of Veracyte worth $17,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 85,033 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 448,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Veracyte Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 2.03. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

