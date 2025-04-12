Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,737 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Weatherford International worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,702,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,760,000 after buying an additional 270,775 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Weatherford International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Weatherford International Stock Up 7.2 %

WFRD stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,835.04. This represents a 32.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,507.23. The trade was a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,930 shares of company stock worth $5,861,718. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.