Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 6,916 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $206,645,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $84,128,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,407,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after acquiring an additional 191,272 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.6 %

GPC opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.