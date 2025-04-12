Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 4,488 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.30% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCUL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7,098.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 428,335 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 278,610 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,128,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 243,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Donald Notman sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $49,399.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,773.92. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,184,584.66. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $283,772. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

