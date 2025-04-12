Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 52,150 Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.32% of Centrus Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.26. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $122.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

