Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.08% of Franklin Electric worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

FELE opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

