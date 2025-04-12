Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,740 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 63,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,060,000. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 438,700 shares of company stock valued at $31,300,943 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.68. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

