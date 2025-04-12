Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,298 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $354,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $228,714,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Illumina by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $158,011,000 after purchasing an additional 840,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $74.78 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.32.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.70.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

