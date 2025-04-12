Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $807,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,028,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 852,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,909,000 after buying an additional 329,170 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22,317.0% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 322,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $90,751,000 after buying an additional 321,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after buying an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $207.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

