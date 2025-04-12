Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.21 Million Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,091 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.32% of Zymeworks worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zymeworks by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 352,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,892,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,368,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZYME stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 74,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $992,533.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,485,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,346,868.17. This represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,409,296 shares of company stock worth $17,125,418. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

