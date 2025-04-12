Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.59 Million Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,187 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 495,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 169,344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,609,000 after buying an additional 268,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 129,138 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FINV opened at $7.65 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.32.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $473.57 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FINV shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.80 price objective (up from $7.80) on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.