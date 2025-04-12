Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.75 Million Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MiMedx Group by 35.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 133.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 174,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 163.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 163,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.84 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,496.04. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $430,762.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,004.42. The trade was a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

