Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.79 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $908,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 110.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,681,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,267,000 after purchasing an additional 273,813 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 153,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $139.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.72.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,420. This represents a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

