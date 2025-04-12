Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.01% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 116,597 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

