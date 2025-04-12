Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.10 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,961 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,243,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,914,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,550,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,222,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,268,000 after buying an additional 1,329,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

