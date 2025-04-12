Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,493,426,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,897,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,749,000 after purchasing an additional 152,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,210,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,137,000 after buying an additional 136,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,015,000 after buying an additional 60,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,933,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,509,000 after buying an additional 189,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $683,728.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,106.67. This trade represents a 26.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $384,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,634.42. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6925 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 price objective on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.51.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

