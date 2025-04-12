Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 63,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.8 %

UHS stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.69 and a one year high of $243.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

