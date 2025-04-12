Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 222.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,260,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,417,942,000 after buying an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after purchasing an additional 379,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,420,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.73.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $225.44 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

