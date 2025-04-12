Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,622 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 194.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 127,415 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 59,644 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,478.74. This trade represents a 10.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $430,955. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group cut their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.20. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 40.26%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

