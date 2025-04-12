Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,560,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total value of $72,128.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $377,219.48. This represents a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $80,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,444.40. This represents a 18.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,246 shares of company stock valued at $433,724. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.6 %

LAD opened at $290.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $405.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.