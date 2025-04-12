Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total transaction of $395,391.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,200.66. This trade represents a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043 over the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Up 6.7 %

MUSA stock opened at $514.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.49. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.04 and a 12 month high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Melius initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

