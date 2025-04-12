Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $4.24 Million in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.31% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

ATEN opened at $15.94 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

