Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214,874 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,497 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 548,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,931,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $4.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of BSBR opened at $4.58 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

