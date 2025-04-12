Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,592,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.66 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.19%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

