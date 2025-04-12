Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.80% of Washington Trust Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15,152.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $503.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -144.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

