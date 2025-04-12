Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 9,295 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 419,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 125,370 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 293.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

