Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 177,827 Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 177,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 18,631.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 95,797 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

BCH opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

Banco de Chile Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $2.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

