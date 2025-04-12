Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 291,749 Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 291,749 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.87% of Flushing Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 167,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 119,799 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 431,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,781.12. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $18.59.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

