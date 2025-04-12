Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,490 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $158.67 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.38. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

