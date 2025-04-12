Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 106,934 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106,934 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $40.02.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

In other news, Director Bob Oliver sold 18,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $694,600.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,396.50. This represents a 35.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,231,886.40. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

