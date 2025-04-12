Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,611 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,767,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 795,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TME shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 2.2 %

TME stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

