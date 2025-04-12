Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,826 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cfra cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.0 %

SNX stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.42. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,422.40. This trade represents a 23.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,861. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.