Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 29,455 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,455 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.08% of THOR Industries worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $118.85.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W downgraded THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

