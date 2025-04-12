Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 48,483 Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,483 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000.

BATS:VNM opened at $11.87 on Friday. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $393.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

