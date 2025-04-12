Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 98,788 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,788 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRR. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

