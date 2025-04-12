Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Price

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $1,642,912.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,456.66. This represents a 35.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,028.96. This trade represents a 13.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

