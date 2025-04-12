Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Toast (NYSE:TOST) to Overweight

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TOST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Get Toast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

Toast Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE TOST opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. Toast has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,404.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Equities analysts expect that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $39,867.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 48,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,579.44. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Toast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Toast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.